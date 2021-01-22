Toppers to be re-instated in scholarship scheme

Toppers who were dropped from the Tertiary Scholarship Loan Board last year will be re-instated.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the TSLB management treated these scholarship students like they were in day care.

He adds that the manner in which the students were notified of the scholarship is not right as they must be notified individually if they are placed on probation.

Article continues after advertisement

Scholarship students’ GPA will be based on the institution’s grading system.

TSLB Chair Rakesh Ram says they have found some issues at TSLB which need to be addressed, starting with various versions of policies not communicated to students.

There are also inconsistencies in numerous contracts for separate subjects signed by students.

Ram adds there is no proper system to notify students of any probation.

More details soon.