Three percent of Year 13 students fail to sit for their exam

An estimated three percent of Year 13 students were unable to attend their external examinations last week.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says they are waiting for explanations from these students as to why they could not sit for the exams.

She adds the Ministry will only award compassionate marks to students who provide valid justification to ensure they are able to enroll on time at a University of their choice.

“There was about 97 percent attendance for that examination. So the three percent who did not sit for the exam, once they make the submission to the Ministry of Education, then we will consider them. But as of now, we haven’t received anything.”

The Ministry had earlier stated that over 8, 000 Year 13 students will sit for their exam.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says external exams for Year 13 and 12 students have been deferred due to flooding in the Western Division.

“A total of five schools have opened as evacuation centres – three schools in Ba, one in Lautoka and one in Nadi. Heavy rain is expected to continue until mid-week and flash flooding will be an issue in the coming days for the Western Division and some places in Vanua Levu. This, unfortunately, has had some unfortunate implications for the Primary schools’ students in the West.”

The Year 13 exams will resume on Monday, and Year 12 students will also start their external exam from Monday.

The Ministry reassures that they will get the results out as quickly as possible to ensure that students enroll on time for their tertiary education.