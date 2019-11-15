Thompson’s fate to be determined today

Pro-Chancellor for the University of the South Pacific, Winston Thompson’s fate will be determined at the Council meeting today.

The virtual meeting which commenced this morning is chaired by Nauru’s President and USP Chair Lionel Aingimea.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Education Minister Rosy Akbar are also part of the meeting.

It’s understood that Thompson has brought in eight new allegations against the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Akbar says she is unaware of new allegations against the VC.

Audit and Risk Committee Chair, Mahmood Khan also clarified he is unaware of the allegations as well.

Thompson hopes they will be able to resolve their differences at today’s seating.