There is a lack of sign language interpreters in Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 22, 2019 7:04 am

Minister for Industry and Trade Premila Kumar has highlighted the lack of sign language interpreters available in the country.

Kumar says this has become a challenge faced by both parents and teachers in special schools.

Officiating at the handover of the Fiji Sign Language Self-Learning Uniform Video Tool, Kumar says the resource will provide training for interpreters.

She adds the tool will allow anyone to learn independently from home or school through their computers or even television.

The tool is the first of its kind to support Fijians living with hearing

