There is a great need for teachers quarters: Akbar

The Education Minister says when schools and management have issues they should bring it to the Ministry’s attention so that it can be addressed.

Speaking during the Commissioning of the teacher’s quarters at the Seaqaqa Muslim Primary School, Rosy Akbar says the Ministry can solve issues that sometimes are blown out of proportion.

She adds if the head of school tries to make changes, it should be done in consultation with everyone including the management, parents and teachers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Should you have any issues please talk to us and we will resolve the issue. I have always said that the head of the school must work with the management. The values of the school must be respected by all teachers and must be respected by the head of school.”

Akbar also highlighted the need for more teacher’s quarters around the country.

“For your information, we have a thousand plus schools across the country with 245,000 plus students. We have started this and, in the future, this trend will continue with the funding allocated for teachers quarters.”

Akbar says they try to allocate their resources equally to the schools around the country.

The Minister handed over $41,000 worth quarters to the school and highlighted the need to look after it.