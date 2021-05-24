Tertiary students provide vaccination details

The allowance and tuition payments for students under the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service will be suspended until they get vaccinated.

This involves students who are not vaccinated and have not been granted an exemption for vaccination.

Currently, 13,402 students are on active Bond Term and as of Wednesday, 8,333 students have submitted their vaccination details.

Board Chair, Rakesh Ram says allowance payments will only be for the remaining weeks after evidence of the first dose is submitted to the TSLS.

He adds students who have been exempted for medical reasons by the Ministry of Health, those below the age of 18 and areas where the COVID-19 vaccine is not available to have until next Tuesday to provide their details.

He says they may extend the deadline for students until such time when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in their area.

Students from this area will continue to be paid in these areas until they get their jab and if they opt not to get vaccinated then only payments will be suspended.

Ram says TSLS will be using all means to reach students to notify them of the vaccine requirements and in case students are in areas where there is internet connectivity issue, attempts will be made to contact them via phone to obtain feedbacks.