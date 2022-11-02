Term 4 designed to be a revision period:Kumar

Under the Ministry of Education’s strategic education framework, this term is designed to be a revision period.

While announcing the new dates for external examination Minister for Education Premila Kumar says this term is utilized by students to go over the various topics that they have learnt during the year.

Kumar says this means there will be no curriculum coverage issues impacting students who are ready to work hard and give their total focus to exams.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds due to the General Election being held on December 14th, Year 8 exams will now start on Friday, December 9th and end on Tuesday, December 13th.

Year 12 exams will start on Thursday, 1st December and end on Tuesday, 13th December whereas the Year 13 exams will now start on Monday, 28th November and end on Thursday, 8th December.

Kumar says holding exams after Election Day, will affect students.

“If we are to hold exams after Election Day, there would be a lot of disruptions that would affect students, teachers, supervisors, and parents due to the logistical acrobatics required to turn schools across Fiji into polling stations and back into normally-functioning schools right after the election process.”

Last week the Ministry sent out a circular to Heads of Schools, allowing them to hold extra classes, and many have been doing so.

The Minister says that since exams will end on December 13th, the 2022 academic year will also end on the same day.