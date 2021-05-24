TELS introduces new schemes

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is now receiving applications for the next academic year.

The board states that two new schemes are now available as study options and these are TELS for TVET – FNU and In-Service Scholarship.

Fijians are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable opportunity as there are a total of 7,600 places under Scholarships and Tertiary Education Loans.

The application for these schemes will close on the 18th of March 2022 except for the In-Service Scholarship Scheme which will close on the 25th of February 2022.