TELS application deadline extended

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has revised the deadlines for applications for the Tertiary Education Loans Schemes.

These are for students who will begin their studies from Semester 1, Trimester 1 or Quarter 1 for the 2020 academic year.

Tertiary Education Loans Scheme for new and existing students have been extended until Friday while the students for Technical Colleges of Fiji have until 31st January to make their applications.

Article continues after advertisement

Applications for these TELS Schemes will reopen in May for those who wish to commence their studies from academic term 2 of 2020.

TSLB chief executive Bobby Maharaj says the extension to the due dates have been made in light of the unfavorable weather conditions affecting most parts of the country.

Maharaj says some eligible Fijians may have missed the previously set deadlines.