The Education Minister has set the record straight in terms of Fiji National University’s technical colleges.

Rosy Akbar says technical colleges are not only for school dropouts.

Akbar says FNU technical programs are now being offered at high schools.

“Let us not say that technical colleges are only for dropouts. These students imagine coming out now from FNU with accredited programmes which is going to allow them to enter any job market in the region here or overseas.”

Akbar says funding was never an issue for the institution.

Last year, only 198 new students were enrolled and no new admissions were done in quarter two and three of the academic year therefore FNU undertook an independent review.

Based on that review the technical colleges were closed.