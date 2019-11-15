Teaching postings will be available when there is a vacancy

The Ministry of Education has reaffirmed they will provide teaching opportunities for early childhood teachers when there are vacancies.

Minister Rosy Akbar made the assurance following requests for postings from some graduates.

Akbar says they are doing everything they can to provide work however there are other factors involved.

“Sometimes they give us descriptions as to where they wish to be. At the moment we are also trying to look at where we are overstaff so that we can redeploy those teachers to schools that need it but we can assure the graduates that as when vacancy arises the next thing we can be in touch but if it’s an individual case then maybe they can write to us and we can look into it.”

Meanwhile, Akbar had said there are many unqualified early childhood teachers in the country.

She has urged them to upgrade their qualifications adding that early childhood is an important time in children’s lives because it is when they first learn how to interact with others, including peers, teachers, and parents.