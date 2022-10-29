Teaching, not a last resort: Sayed-Khaiyum

AG at the opening of the FNU new building. [Photo Credit: Fijian Government]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says taking up teaching courses should not be the last resort for any student.

Speaking to students and staff members of the Fiji National University, the Attorney-General says FNU should look into this as it is the main training provider for those who choose teaching as their career path.

Sayed-Khaiyum says getting the right people into education is important.

“We do not want a situation where a lot of people, for example, want to pursue a different course but because they did not get into that course, they end up teaching because it’s their last resort.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that for far too long, primary education has not been given the attention it needs, and this is an area the Ministry of Education is trying to address.

“Secondary school teachers were given more prominence than primary school teachers when really primary education comes through primary school teachers, so we need to elevate the status a little bit more and that’s what we are intending to do.”

The Attorney General says the foundation of education is critically important and that includes how a child learns to read and write in the first few years, hence why only those who are committed to growing education should take up teaching courses.

He says this area has been neglected for many years now and that the government is committed to making appropriate changes.