Teachers will see behavioral changes in children: Singh

The re-opening of schools will have a positive impact on students’ mental health as they will be able to interact with their friends under the new normal.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says teachers will see behavioral changes in children as there are a lot more gains as compared to being at home.

Singh says the best learning environment needs to be created for children during this time.

“We don’t look at behavior change entirely in terms of punishment, but reinforcement is very important. So what do we do as parents and educators to instill positive behaviors in children. The children are learning more patience now because there are a lot of things that they cannot do or are told not to do. So some children are thriving.”

The mental health specialist believes providing children with psychosocial support can promote effective learning.

Singh says children need to learn the appropriate way to manage stress and anxiety.

Classes for Years 8 to 13 resumed today, however, the reopening dates for Early Childhood Education to Years 7 will be announced later.