Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

Education

Teachers welcome new helpline

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 4:35 pm
The new teachers’ helpline by the Ministry of Education has been welcomed by the staff.

The launch of the new teachers’ helpline by the Ministry of Education has been welcomed by the staff.

The helpline will have dedicated personnel who will look into grievances raised by teachers, whether they be workplace or employment-related.

Primary school teacher Nanise Kamikamica says the platform will make it easy for teachers to raise their concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whatever we’ve heard from the Minister will definitely help all the teachers when they have issues or grievances, they can always contact the officers that are responsible and will attend to their grievances on time.”

Early education childhood teacher Vasemaca Salaiwalu says this helpline brings hope to teachers who have grievances to raise with the Ministry.

“For us as teachers our grievances and concerns we use to call the HR team, the office and there are no response or grievances that are coming from them.”

Secondary school teacher Lekima Nasau says this is long overdue and every teacher must embrace the new platform.

The platform is now online and Education Minister Premila Kumar says teachers must feel free to raise their concerns as it will also be a way forward for the ministry.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.