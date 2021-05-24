Teachers welcome new helpline

The launch of the new teachers’ helpline by the Ministry of Education has been welcomed by the staff.

The helpline will have dedicated personnel who will look into grievances raised by teachers, whether they be workplace or employment-related.

Primary school teacher Nanise Kamikamica says the platform will make it easy for teachers to raise their concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whatever we’ve heard from the Minister will definitely help all the teachers when they have issues or grievances, they can always contact the officers that are responsible and will attend to their grievances on time.”

Early education childhood teacher Vasemaca Salaiwalu says this helpline brings hope to teachers who have grievances to raise with the Ministry.

“For us as teachers our grievances and concerns we use to call the HR team, the office and there are no response or grievances that are coming from them.”

Secondary school teacher Lekima Nasau says this is long overdue and every teacher must embrace the new platform.

The platform is now online and Education Minister Premila Kumar says teachers must feel free to raise their concerns as it will also be a way forward for the ministry.