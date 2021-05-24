Teachers urged to reach out to students missing classes

Teachers and Head of Schools are advised to reach out to students who have not been attending classes.

This comes as 12 percent of students in Years 12 and 13 have not turned up to school when classes resumed last month.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar made these remarks while commissioning teachers’ quarters at Saint Theresa Primary & Bemana College in Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“Do not leave them at home. It is about their future and we all have to help them to come back to school.”

My morning began in the interior of Navosa at St Teresa Primary & Secondary Schools where I commissioned two teachers quarters funded by the @FijianGovt to the tune of $491,590. Teachers are encouraged to take care of housing facilities provided to them by the management. pic.twitter.com/79McdvfHUF — Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) December 7, 2021

Kumar says it is critical to get these students back in class so they can progress to the next level.

“You may be stressed out about what will happen to you because some of you will be sitting for your Year 12 and 13 exams. Today I want to encourage you to continue your focus on your studies and the teachers are there to assist you to make sure that is a do or die situation.”

The Minister is also encouraging students to reach out to their teachers if they need help.