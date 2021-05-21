Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material

The Ministry of Education confirms that it will continue to provide students with supplementary worksheets, educational video lessons and radio lessons.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr Anjeela Jokhan says, all Heads of Schools have been requested to create communication platforms for ease of communication with their staff, parents and students for possible dissemination of necessary information and educational materials.

Dr Jokhan says teachers have also been asked to use the extended school closure to prepare additional supplementary resources such as activity sheets, recorded video lessons, etc. for their students and they have been advised to use the communication platforms created by their Heads of Schools for dissemination and communication purposes.

Article continues after advertisement

She has urged all Heads of Schools and teachers to continue providing students with the much-needed academic support.

Parents are also advised to continue to assist their children in home learning and teachers have been reminded to be more proactive and provide the much needed assistance.

The Ministry is also reminding Fijian students to remain indoors, continue with good hygiene practices and contribute towards protecting our nation and fellow Fijians in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, learning resources are available on the Ministry’s website, Education Channel aired through Walesi Fiji and broadcasted on FBC Radio Fiji 1 and Radio Fiji 2.