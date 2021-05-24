Home

Education

Teachers urged to maintain professionalism

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 1:13 pm

Teachers should be empowered to hold candid discussions and not misuse the Teachers Talanoa platform for their personal agendas.

Education Minister Premila Kumar has reminded teachers that this forum is for internal use only.

Kumar says guidelines have been prepared to help teachers communicate effectively and expects a high level of professionalism.

“ This platform will connect teachers all around Fiji to communicate with each other and with the Ministry. This platform will empower teachers to comment on the work of the Ministry for example when we roll out the curriculum they will be able to give their feedback.”

Kumar says this is the first time that teachers will get an opportunity to come together to discuss new innovations in education, classroom practices, and share new ideas.

She adds this makes educational practices more effective, interesting, and enjoyable for the students.

 

