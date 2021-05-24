Home

Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|
Teachers urged to complete education units

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 4:44 pm
Premila Kumar [4th from right] during the farewell of the retiring teachers [Source: Twitter]

Around 356 teachers are teaching without any proper qualification says Minister for Education Premila Kumar.

Kumar says these teachers have not done education units and haven’t been assessed on their teaching capabilities in a class.

The Education Minister says each year 700 teachers graduate and they cannot absorb all of them.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar stresses only the best teachers are selected during recruitment.

“I simply mean no education unit and no assessment of their teaching capability in a class so they are lacking that and I am urging these teachers and requesting these teachers that if you truly want to become a fully qualified teacher, you need to complete these two things.”

Kumar says there are speculations that she is replacing all certificate and diploma teachers, which is a lie.

She says being a teacher educator at the Fiji Advanced College, she knows the quality of those teachers and no one can replace them.

The Minister adds they will not replace the most valuable human resource, however, stresses, just a degree alone is not enough in this profession.

“A teacher is a teacher when he or she studies education. Education Units are so important to make a person a teacher. You know how to mould a child, you know how to deal with a child, know how to deal with classroom behavior, and similarly, someone has to assess a teacher in a classroom.”

Kumar adds to be fair to all graduates, a written job test and interviews are now conducted.

