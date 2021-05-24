Teachers urged to complete education units

Around 356 teachers are teaching without any proper qualification says Minister for Education Premila Kumar.

Kumar says these teachers have not done education units and haven’t been assessed on their teaching capabilities in a class.

The Education Minister says each year 700 teachers graduate and they cannot absorb all of them.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar stresses only the best teachers are selected during recruitment.

“I simply mean no education unit and no assessment of their teaching capability in a class so they are lacking that and I am urging these teachers and requesting these teachers that if you truly want to become a fully qualified teacher, you need to complete these two things.”

Proud to present our 89 retirees from the Central & Eastern division, with an award for their invaluable services to the #teaching fraternity, some for as long as 36 years. Thank you for making a real difference in the lives of the students you taught. pic.twitter.com/8YJ8hR3oIc — Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) December 8, 2021

Kumar says there are speculations that she is replacing all certificate and diploma teachers, which is a lie.

She says being a teacher educator at the Fiji Advanced College, she knows the quality of those teachers and no one can replace them.

The Minister adds they will not replace the most valuable human resource, however, stresses, just a degree alone is not enough in this profession.

“A teacher is a teacher when he or she studies education. Education Units are so important to make a person a teacher. You know how to mould a child, you know how to deal with a child, know how to deal with classroom behavior, and similarly, someone has to assess a teacher in a classroom.”

Kumar adds to be fair to all graduates, a written job test and interviews are now conducted.