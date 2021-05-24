Teachers trained to monitor students

The Education Ministry is standing by its decision not to discriminate any student based on their vaccination status.

Following the concerns raised by parents not wanting their children to mingle with unvaccinated students Minister, Premila Kumar, highlighted that schools will be one of the safest places for children.

Kumar says some parents take their children to places where even adults are not vaccinated, which is riskier.

Article continues after advertisement

“What do we see, we see parents taking their children to supermarkets. We see parents taking their children to markets, functions, and buses. We also see children on the streets.”

Kumar has stressed some teachers are trained and are assigned to monitor COVID-safe protocols which will ensure students are safe.

Schools are likely to fully re-open on November 29th if everything goes well.

Kumar says if this does not eventuate, then kindergarten and Years One to 11 will resume classes on January 4th.