Teachers prepare for 2020 academic year

With the student free days starting yesterday, teachers around the country are in schools preparing for the new academic year.

Speaking to FBC News, Principal for Nadogo Central College in Vanua Levu Mohammed Saiyaz Khan says teachers are busy getting ready for classes to begin.

Khan says Nadogo Central is aiming to achieve better results in all fields this year.

He says the school performed well academically last year and they expect the same in 2020.

“We are getting tremendous support from all the villages and all the parents. They have been coming in numbers and supporting in any activity of the school. We are blessed and I can say that I am blessed to be serving the Nadogo community for the fourth year as the principal.”

The student free days ends tomorrow while the 2020 academic year starts on Monday.