Teachers praised for work during pandemic

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar has praised teachers for going above and beyond their call of duty during the pandemic.

Speaking at Nadogo Central College in Macuata yesterday, Kumar highlights that after a year of disrupted learning due to COVID-19, they have noticed that most teachers have been working extra hard to provide for their students.

Since schools closed around March last year, teachers have been helping students navigate their way through the pandemic and provide remote learning.

Kumar says the pandemic meant there cannot be normal teaching and learning and most teachers were thinking outside the box to deliver their lessons.

The Minister for Education also highlights that some teachers have been helping the Ministry of Health in the COVID vaccination program, data verification, managing quarantine centres and raising awareness of the virus.

Kumar adds the teachers have also played a big part in preparing schools so they are COVID safe and ready for students.

She has encouraged teachers to continue their work as classes gradually resume.