Teachers get new helpline

Teachers across the country will now be able to lodge complaints directly with the Ministry of Education with the launch of the teachers’ helpline earlier today.

The online platform is for any grievances teachers may have regarding their employment and the ministry will try to address them at the earliest.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says teachers would previously lodge complaints with the Human Resources team but sometimes not received a response.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister stresses some grievances will first need to be addressed in the school system, and if this fails, teachers can turn to the helpline.

“I know that in a school environment you can have problems at workplace that does not mean you come directly to the Ministry. You need to resolve that complaint through the school leadership because there have to be a proper channel of communication. You need to resolve it at the school setting level, and when you are not able to resolve that or the head of school has explained and you are still not satisfied with the answer, that’s when you can use the teacher’s helpline.”

There will be two dedicated employees looking into all complaints and if the need arises, the ministry will increase manpower.