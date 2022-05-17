Teachers are mandatory reporters: Poole

[File Photo]

Teachers are mandatory reporters of cases involving children.

Permanent Secretary for Women and Children, Jennifer Poole says they have noted a decrease in reported child cases last year as children were at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Other mandatory reports include Police officers, church leaders and welfare officers.

“They spend every day with children and when they have a concern, they will report it to the Child Helpline or the government through the Child Service Unit so that reflects the slight reduction in the reports coming to us through the mandatory reporting agencies.”

Poole says child neglect continues to top the list of the 1518 cases received in 2021 which includes cases where children are left without supervision, children deprived of medical care, food and other basic needs.

The Child Services Unit is currently drafting a Child Safeguarding Policy to help in the best interest of the child.