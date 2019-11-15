Teachers and students go back to school this week

Students returning to school tomorrow are being reminded to have clear goals so they can achieve success in life says Education Minister Rosy Akbar.

This is following the beginning of Term 3 academic year from tomorrow.

While the teachers are already back in schools from today, Akbar says the Student Free Day will allow them to prepare learning materials and the classrooms.

She is also reminding students who are yet to redeem their subsidized blue e-Transport cards to do so today at any e-ticketing machine.

The Minister says students who may not be able to redeem today can redeem it tomorrow at any bus carrying an e-ticketing machine.

She says while Fiji is COVID contained, teachers, parents and all stakeholders must continue practising hygiene and other essential precautionary measures.