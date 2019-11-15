Home

Teachers acknowledged for their dedication

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 5, 2020 10:18 am
Teachers must be acknowledged and recognized by all Fijians for their dedication and commitment.[File Image]

Teachers must be acknowledged and recognized by all Fijians for their dedication and commitment.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar made the comments as Fiji marks Teachers Day today.

She thanked the over 13, 263 teachers for their contribution in preparing and shaping the future of Fiji.

Akbar says teachers for generations have taken up the task to mould young minds to prepare them as critical resources to support all sectors of the economy.

This year, with the theme, “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimaging the future” is a reflection of the academic challenges they’ve tackled due to the pandemic.

Akbar says teaching is a noble profession and this is evident as teachers continued to provide education even during trying times.

 

