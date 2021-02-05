Home

TC Ana affected 17 schools: Akbar

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 8, 2021 4:11 pm
Education Minister, Rosy Akbar

Tropical Cyclone Ana, did not do structural damage, but it did affect 17 schools in Vanua Levu, due to flooding.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, says all the affected schools have been cleaned but they are waiting for clearance from the Ministry of Health officials.

She says the buildings needed to be dried out and disinfected.

Akbar also told Parliament that Tropical Cyclone Yasa in December, caused damage to 126 schools in the North, West and Eastern Divisions.

This affected 12, 400 students and 890 teachers.

