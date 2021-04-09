Talking calculators for blind students

Achieving good exam results in Mathematics is a challenge for many students in Fiji, including the visually impaired.

However, life has been made easier for students of the Fiji Blind School with the introduction of talking calculators.

Fiji School for the Blind Head Teacher Sharmila Chandra says assessments show they are yet to achieve the Mathematics pass rate and talking calculators will boost academic performance.

“These talking calculators will assist the students greatly in their Mathematics and this is not a favorite subject for all in Primary and Secondary overall. These talking calculators will assist them and motivate them to progress better in Mathematics”

The Fiji School for the Blind has seventeen students who will be assisted with these talking calculators.