Tailevu boarding schools ready for new academic year

The two government boarding schools, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School will be ready to accommodate students on Monday.

This has been confirmed by the Education Ministry as renovation work is still ongoing at the schools.

Degei House, one of the four hostel units housing the RKS boarders was destroyed in a fire last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says it continues to work with all stakeholders to rebuild the school dormitories and improve the overall infrastructure of the school.

It adds the renovation of the three dormitories housing the students from the previously burned Degei House is nearing completion.

The Education Ministry says for QVS, a state of the art, three storey building is nearing completion.

This will house additional rooms after the devastation left behind by TC Winston and the new structure will cater for three streams of Year 12, three streams of Year 13, a staff room and gym.

It says that a new hostel project for QVS will also be funded by the Indonesian government, for which the construction work is expected to be completed within this year.

The Education Ministry says a final inspection will be carried out at RKS tomorrow to ensure they are prepared to receive students on Monday for the new school year.