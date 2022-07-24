Education

Support to students will continue assures Prime Minister

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 24, 2022 12:40 pm

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured parents that his government will continue to support students from elementary level to tertiary level education.

While officiating at the 50th Golden Jubilee Anniversary celebration of Gau Secondary School, Bainimarama again emphasized the importance of education.

He says the Education Ministry has been allocated an increase of $43 million in the budget, which shows their commitment to education.

”From 2014, the Government through the National Toppers Scheme has awarded 4,565 students with scholarships while 165 students have received Special Needs scholarships. This has enabled students with financial difficulties to further and complete their tertiary studies and find meaningful employment after graduation. Most of these students would not have completed their studies without government assistance.”


[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Bainimarama says he understands that the global COVID pandemic, Russia and Ukraine war and the climate crisis have an impact on Fiji’s economy, livelihoods, education, and health.

”As a responsible government, we have introduced numerous initiatives in the recently announced national budget to support our people cushion some of these shocks. We have announced that households earning $50,000 or less will receive one dollar per day, which is seven dollars per week or 30 dollars per month, over a six-month period.”

He also confirms that in the next financial year they are also projected to spend $5.87 million on rural and maritime location allowances for civil servants living and working in these areas.

This is expected to benefit 5,000 civil servants across 954 locations.

Single officers will receive $1,200 per annum, while married officers will receive $1,800 per annum.

