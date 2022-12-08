Support and nurture our children: Khan

The Fiji Police Force is calling on parents not to place too much pressure on their children.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan, addressed students, parents, and guardians at Dudley Intermediate School says children must be encouraged to utilize all the educational opportunities available to them.

He says children are special in their own unique ways, with some destined for office work, and technical jobs, while others will find their talent, lies in sports.

ACP Khan advised parents to support and guide their children and provide them with a safe space to openly communicate their ambitions and share their problems.

He says we need to work together to build a foundation based on respect, humility, and knowledge of the world that awaits them.

ACP Khan was the chief guest at the awards ceremony for Dudley Intermediate School, of which he is a former student.