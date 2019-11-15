Students urged to submit offer letters to TSLB

Students applying for tertiary loans and scholarships have been urged to obtain their final program offer letter from the Higher Education Institution of their choice.

This letter needs to be submitted to the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board

Students who have applied for the National Toppers Scholarship, Tertiary Education Loans Scheme and the Scholarship Scheme for Students with Special Needs Scheme are reminded that their application will only be processed upon submission of the final offer letter to TSLB with the student ID number.

Students who are yet to submit their offer letter or have uploaded the provisional offer letter should contact their preferred Higher Education Institution and check on the progress of their application and the program offer letter.

TSLB is reminding students that, with classes for most of the institutions commencing in the first week of February, a delay in the submission of the offer letter to TSLB will delay the processing of their applications, which may also delay the payment of tuition and allowances by TSLB.