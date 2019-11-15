Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Education

Students urged to reset mindset this school break

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 19, 2020 4:12 pm
Education Minister Rosy Akbar while commissioning a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi. [Source: Fijian Government]

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is calling on students to ensure that they get well rested during this school break.

While commissioning a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi, Akbar says it’s vital for students to realize the importance of education and the need to prioritize it as they embark on to their one week break before term 3 starts.

The Minister urged students to reset their mind and return focused for the next term as the government has made education accessible for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement


Education Minister Rosy Akbar during the commissioning of a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi. [Source: Fijian Government]

She stated that the Government through the Ministry of Education aims to provide good infrastructure for students around the country and called for cooperation from school managements.


Education Minister Rosy Akbar commissions a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi. [Source: Fijian Government]

Akbar also urged parents to take responsibility of their children during the school break.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.