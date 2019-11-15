Students urged to reset mindset this school break

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is calling on students to ensure that they get well rested during this school break.

While commissioning a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi, Akbar says it’s vital for students to realize the importance of education and the need to prioritize it as they embark on to their one week break before term 3 starts.

The Minister urged students to reset their mind and return focused for the next term as the government has made education accessible for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement



Education Minister Rosy Akbar during the commissioning of a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi. [Source: Fijian Government]

She stated that the Government through the Ministry of Education aims to provide good infrastructure for students around the country and called for cooperation from school managements.



Education Minister Rosy Akbar commissions a new school block at Nawai Secondary School in Nadi. [Source: Fijian Government]

Akbar also urged parents to take responsibility of their children during the school break.