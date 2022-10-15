Students unruly behavior concerning

[File Photo]

There has been an increase in the number of cases where students are found to be involved in unruly behavior.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says they have seen that students’ behaviors have changed over a period of time.

Kumar says one of the attributing factors could be the closure of the school for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the change in the routine of these students.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is taking a toll. We have seen an increased number of cases where students are not behaving in the way they should be and we have child protection officers in each and every school and they are able to identify such cases and bring it to the attention of the counsellors. Schools are free to engage external counsellors as well to deal with the situation at home as well.”

Kumar adds they are also working to address the issue of a shortage of counselors in schools through increasing scholarships and loans scheme under the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service.

She says they want each school to have a counselor each to assist students.

She says there are only 30 qualified counselors in the country who are assigned to a particular district.

Kumar says these counselors are being assisted by child protection officers in each school who pick up issues affecting students such as bullying.