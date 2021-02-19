Home

Students under TSLB Scholarships urged to submit offer letter

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 19, 2021 10:15 am

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board is urging students to submit their final program offer letter from the institution of their choice.

This is for students who have applied for the National Toppers Scholarship, Tertiary Education Loans Scheme and those who applied for the Special Needs Scheme.

Students are being reminded that applications will only be processed upon submission of the final offer letter to TSLB with the student ID number.

TSLB is reminding students that delaying their submission will also delay the processing and payment of tuition and allowances.

