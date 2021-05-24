Students to go on break next month

Teachers and students will be on a one-week break from the 1st of next month.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the new academic year will begin on April 11th.

Kumar says this is not a normal year as we are still dealing with the pandemic, therefore there is a change in the terms.

“Let me tell you, term one starts from April 11th to 8th July, term two starts from 18th July to 6th October, and then term three starts from 17th October to 16th December. Now you can see, it’s not a normal year and definitely not.”

Kumar says policies and standards need to be developed for the early childhood education, special and inclusive education sectors, and primary schools.

She adds that teachers face challenges as they do not have a set curriculum.

The Minister says stakeholders have come on board to develop the curriculum.