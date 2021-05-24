Students to advance to next level in 2022

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that all students will be progressing to the next level in the upcoming four school terms.

Minister, Premila Kumar says the assessments will not be used to determine if the students’ can progress to the next class or not.

However, Kumar stresses the assessments will only be used as a guide by the teachers to identify the weaknesses of a student.

“We had a discussion in terms of how we can assist children to catchup with the learning considering they had a disrupted year. So how best we can revise those lessons they missed out and prepare them so that they can move to the next level.”

Kumar had earlier highlighted that the Ministry is working on logistics that will be implemented before schools can resume classes.

She adds they intend to resume face-to-face classes for Years 12 and 13 as soon as safety protocols are in place, based on scientific research.

“Every school they need their classrooms to be emptied so that year 12 can move into year 13 classroom and year 13 can move out of the school and move into universities and other institutions.”

Students, teachers, canteen operators, and others associated with schools will have to be fully vaccinated and follow COVID-safe measures.

All the other relevant details on school reopening will be disclosed upon approval from the Ministry of Health.

