Education

Students soon to return to new classrooms

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 1, 2021 1:13 pm
Bua District School

The work on schools affected by Tropical Cyclone Ana in the Northern Division is progressing well with Maramarua District School and Dama District now completed.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar, says they have been hard at work in rehabilitating the five schools that were severely affected.

Akbar says the work on Lekutu Secondary School and Bua District School are at different stages of rehabilitation, and work is now due to start on Yadua Village School after land issues have been resolved.

Article continues after advertisement


Bua District School

The Ministry of Education has spent $241,094.05 for the construction and rehabilitation works so far.

Akbar says 810 students were impacted by the damages caused and they’ve been working to get them back on track.

She also commended everyone’s effort including the Australian Defence Forces and the Fiji Military Forces, in their response and assistance in rebuilding these schools.

