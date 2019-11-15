Students should not be penalized for slow progress

The Ministry of Education is urging all heads of school to ensure positive reinforcement and motivation are practiced at all times.

Permanent Secretary Susan Kiran says many families will be facing hardships due to the prevailing economic situation and therefore the Heads and teachers should be extra vigilant.

Kiran says teachers must be conscious of students’ mental and physical health and wellbeing.

She says many students will take time to readjust and should not be penalized for slow progress in learning.

The PS says teachers should create a safe space that will encourage students to openly discuss any issues the child may be facing at home.

The heads of school are also reminded that they must assist teachers to focus on students and not make unnecessary demands on their time. Teachers should not be pressured to report on anything outside their KPIs.

Kiran says students who may have lost their textbooks, exercise books, stationary, and uniforms during the extended break must not be humiliated but dealt with sensitively and practically.

Kiran adds that all worksheets and any other resource disseminated through online platforms during the extended closure are not to be used as a basis for assessment as students return to school from today.

She reminded the school heads that these were supplementary resources to keep students occupied during the extended break only.

She says heads and senior teachers and counselors must render psychological and emotional support to children who would be facing difficulties easing into classroom-based learning.