Students receive psycho-social support
January 28, 2022 10:30 am
Since the reopening of schools in November last year, 257 students have been provided psycho-social support.
Education Minister, Premila Kumar says this support is ongoing as the Ministry continues to receive students back in schools.
The Minister emphasized that support is a choice made by the students and their parents.
Kumar says they trained 913 Child Protection Officers and counselors to provide the psycho-social support.
The Ministry is closely monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19, the recent flooding and tidal waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.
Kumar also highlighted that since the reopening of schools for Years Eight to 11, a total of 750 students have been identified who are in need of stationery.
She adds they are working closely with education partner – Save the Children, Fiji – in providing this assistance.