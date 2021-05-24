Students receive psycho-social support

Since the reopening of schools in November last year, 257 students have been provided psycho-social support.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says this support is ongoing as the Ministry continues to receive students back in schools.

The Minister emphasized that support is a choice made by the students and their parents.

Kumar says they trained 913 Child Protection Officers and counselors to provide the psycho-social support.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19, the recent flooding and tidal waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Kumar also highlighted that since the reopening of schools for Years Eight to 11, a total of 750 students have been identified who are in need of stationery.

She adds they are working closely with education partner – Save the Children, Fiji – in providing this assistance.