Students not to be penalized for late arrivals

Heads of school have been urged to be more accommodative as some students may reach late to school due to the traffic congestion.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar, says an alert was sent to all schools yesterday.

Akbar says parents need to be more responsible as some are dropping their children to school at around 6.15 in the morning.

Akbar adds some students are not able to access the schools as gates are closed and this is a situation currently faced in the Suva/Nausori Corridor.

Akbar also highlighted easing the restricted time on e-transport cards will not be easy.

The Ministry last year had placed a restriction on blue subsidized cards for students which is operational from 6.30 in the morning to 9.00 am, and then from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

“These cards are programmed and it was actually on the request of the Fiji Bus Operators Association that we brought the restriction and there was a reason for that. Like I said given the situation that we are currently in I hope the parents will cooperate with us and ensure students reach school safely.”

She adds the heads of schools are supposed to exercise responsibility in dealing with such situations.

She has reiterated that both teachers and children arriving late to school will not be penalized.