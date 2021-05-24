Students need a happy environment: Kumar

Children coming from different socio-economic backgrounds need guidance and assistance.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says schools provide children with a happy environment that will enable them to overcome the situation back at home.

Kumar says apart from receiving psychosocial support, students will have a positive environment in schools.

“When the children come to school, they need friends. They are in a happy environment, and they forget what’s happening at home. In the school environment, the heads of school and teachers are able to assist the students. If they are unable to bring food, we give them food. If they do not have stationery, we will be able to provide it.”

Kumar says it’s everyone’s responsibility to open schools.

She adds if a child is kept out of school for a long period of time, they lose a lot of learning opportunities.