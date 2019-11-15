Students making use of online portal: TSLB

Students are making good use of the online portal to lodge applications with the Tertiary Scholarship Loans Board.

Manager Student Services Avinay Kumar says like last year the practice again this time is for applications to be made online.

He says this has proved very convenient for students who are also being notified via emails on the progress of their online application.

“As we see currently most of the students are on vacation or probably they are at home, so instead of them coming and dropping those forms, they could be anywhere around Fiji and they could be abroad and they can still upload their offers to us and we can process and send their offers and bond forms through email and they can also download it from the online information portal by login to their account.”

Students are also being urged to upload their offer letter from respective universities as soon as they receive it.

To date the TSLB has received 6, 234 applications of which 2, 248 have been processed.