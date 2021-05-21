Students face challenges with online learning

University students who do not own smart devices are among those facing significant challenges with online studies during this pandemic.

Manasa Navara, a final-year student at the University of the South Pacific says virtual learning is challenging.

“It’s very challenging for me I would say because as a person without a gadget necessary to assist in terms of doing online learning”.

Article continues after advertisement

Navara is one of many students who are relying on the generosity of family and friends to share their smart devices and data.

The Fiji National University Student Association President, Ketan Lal, says they have made recommendations to the University on how it can assist students in need.

“We have recommended the University to provide flexible learning, flexible assignment submission, flexible assignments for students, there shouldn’t be a fixed deadline.”

Tertiary studies have been shifted online to ensure students are able to carry out their studies remotely while the country works towards stomping out COVID-19.