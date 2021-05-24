Students encouraged to give their best at school

Education is key in getting people out of poverty and in securing a prosperous future for young Fijians.

This was the message shared by the Minister for Education, Premila Kumar while speaking to, Years 12 and 13 students of Nasinu Muslim College this morning.

While encouraging students to do their utmost best during their upcoming external examination, the Minister also raised concern that some students have not been attending classes lately.

She adds while 88 percent of students are in school, their concern remains with the other 12 percent missing out on classes that resumed at the beginning of this month.

The Minister adds education will drive change that people want in their communities and improve life for every Fijian child.