Education

Students can redeem their eTransport top-up

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 28, 2021 10:51 am

Years 12 and 13 students can now redeem their e-Transport card top-up from today.

These students will return to school from Monday to complete the remainder of their syllabus and prepare for the external examinations.

The Ministry of Education says students can redeem their cards from Vodafone outlets, bus terminals, buses, district offices, or the Ministry’s Headquarters.

Students are encouraged to redeem their cards before Monday to avoid any problems.

The Ministry advises that they can contact the Transport Assistance Unit on 3220429 or 3220571 for any issue.

