Students belong in school: Kumar

The Ministry of Education confirms that school is one of the safest places for children despite the existence of COVID-19 in our midst.

This was highlighted by the Education Minister following the hesitancy of some parents to send their children to school due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Premila Kumar says students belong in school as it is also important for their development.

“Parents need to look at their child’s future. Not only are the mental stress children going through but also their social development. They have also lost so many hours of learning.”

The Ministry places a strong emphasis on education and would not want to compromise children’s education.

Years eight to 13 will start school next week Tuesday whereas Early Childhood Education to Year 7 will start on 10 January 2022.