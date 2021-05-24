Student thanks PM for free education

15-year-old Ameera Azraa Abdul has acknowledged the Prime Minister and his government for their free education initiative.

This as today Abdul begins her high school education journey at Tilak High School in Lautoka.

The Year 9 student says the free education scheme has made her parents’ lives easier adding that she aims to receive an award when she completes high school.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reminded students to be safe, kind and do their best as they begin the 2022 academic year.

“This is a new school year, this is a new school year and we are getting off to a fresh start so remember three things. Be safe, be kind to each other, and do your best in all things. If you remember that, school will be a joy for everyone.”

While delivering a message to parents, teachers, and students, Bainimarama stressed that the bullying behavior will not be tolerated in and outside the school premises.

Bainimarama has also urged parents to render their full support towards their children’s education.