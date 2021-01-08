Student scholarship and loan applications close on 24th Jan

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board has reminded students that applications for scholarships and loans close on the 24th.

2, 755 applications have been received by TSLB as of the 7th.

TSLB Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says students who have completed Year 12 or 13 must register and apply before the closing date.

Maharaj says students must apply even if they don’t have their Year 12 or 13 results, final programme offer letter, rent/hostel agreement or evidence of residential address from where they will be travelling for classes.

Students have until the 19th to upload all necessary information.

Maharaj adds a team from TSLB is ready to help those from the TC Yasa affected areas to ensure that they are given equal opportunity to complete their application before the due date.