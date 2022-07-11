Student leaders learn life skills in integrity and transparency

40 student leaders from selected Secondary Schools in the Central Division are taking part in the annual Young Leaders’ Seminar today at Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva.

The seminar is co-hosted between the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the United Nations Development Program.

FICAC Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam says the seminar aims to equip young leaders with an educational experience and empowerment to gain life skills that will help promote the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“We hope that the future generation of Fiji will lead the country with integrity and that is what’s most important for us.”

Aslam says the students will be empowered with life skills through fun and informative activities.