Student allowances can be paid via mobile app

Students covered by the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Services can now opt to receive allowances via a mobile cash app.

Following a recommendation by student associations, TSLS and Digicel Fiji signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the use of the MyCash wallet platform.

TSLS Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says students are becoming tech-savvy and so the TSLS is expanding services through digital means.

“There has been growing demand from the students, particularly the Digicel users for TSLS to pay students allowance through MyCash. No doubt MyCash is driving the cashless revolution in the country because it offers greater convenience and a safer payment option for the students.”

The TSLS Board has also sanctioned a review of policies and operations to bring about transformations as part of a continuous improvement plan.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says more and more people are using the cashless platform.